Lois A. Brandjord (Revised)

Lois A. Brandjord, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Green House Living of Sheridan.

During her life, Lois Brandjord spread happiness to all she encountered through a smile, kind word, compliment, good book, loaf of freshly baked bread or an invitation to a meal. Her tables – kitchen, dining room or patio – were the heart of her life and nourished the body and soul of many.

Lois was born to Luke and Gladys Allen in Perham, MN. Welcoming her younger sister, Mary, was the beginning of their lifelong bond. Lois grew up on a farm in New York Mills, MN until she went to the Sisters of St. Joseph Nursing School in Fargo, ND.

In 1952, Lois began her career as a public health nurse in Fargo. At an election party for Eisenhower, Lois met Jug, a young geologist who became the bedrock of her life. This happy union produced four children and ten grandchildren who were her joy. Together, Lois and Jug created their home in many locales. Lois perfected the ability to thrive and bloom wherever she was, a talent she embodied throughout her life. Regardless of where they were, Lois was a steadfast partner with Jug in all ventures and careers. She served others as a nurse, school volunteer, seamstress, fabric store manager, book club charter member, election judge, promoter of reading in audiences spanning young children to elders at Green House Living, and informally anywhere else she saw a need.

Over her 91 years, Lois became an accomplished mother, Nana, seamstress, baker, cook, reader, knitter, gardener and friend. Lois was generous in every cell of her being; countless people have felt the warmth of her friendship, food and kindness.

On July 30, 1928 when the pebble of Lois first splashed into the pool of life, the ripples she generated went out far and wide. These ripples continue to spread through all who knew her- the wonderful woman we called mom, sister, Nana, friend…Lois.

Lois left this world just as she had lived – with grace, gratitude, peace, and underlying it all – amazing strength.

She is survived by a large and loving family including Mary Beth and Michael Evers (Joe and Nick), Peter and Cindy Brandjord (Seth and Luke), Eric and Danae Brandjord (Jordan, Kael, Thor and Trevor), Amy and Justin Shaw (Emily and Elizabeth) and her sister, Mary Lundquist.

Please join us for Lois’ Celebration of Life in Sheridan later this summer.

Donations in Lois’ memory may be made to Green House Living for Sheridan, 2311 Shirley Cove or Sheridan County Fulmer Library, 335 W. Alger Street.

