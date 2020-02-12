Roxanne Darnell (Revised)

Roxanne Darnell, 72, of Sheridan, WY passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Billings Clinic. She was born May 16, 1947 in Scottsbluff, NE to Merle and Alyce (Bean) Beatty. Roxanne attended high school and college in Nebraska. She married Mike Darnell on June 7, 1969. They relocated to Sheridan, WY and had two children, Luke and Shay. Roxanne spent the last 35 years with her loving partner Tom Nordenstam.

Roxanne taught third grade and kindergarten for Sheridan County School District #2 for 30 years, beginning at Linden School and then Meadowlark Elementary when it opened in 1979 until she retired in 2004. After retirement, she continued to work for the district as a substitute teacher and performing testing until 2019. She was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where she volunteered in any capacity from the Christmas bazaar to teaching Sunday and Bible School.

Roxanne loved the Sheridan community which is richer for having her be a part of it. Shortly after moving to Sheridan, she joined the Service League where she met many lifelong friends. As her children attended Sheridan schools, she became a staple of the high school booster club and continued to support the local teams even after her own kids had graduated. She was an avid reader and always looked forward to the Red Hat Lady gathering each month. Roxanne cherished any time that she was able to spend with her sisters, Toni and Vickie. Most of all, Roxanne loved being a mother and especially loved being a grandmother.

Roxanne is survived by her family; Tom Nordenstam, Lucas (Angie) Darnell, Shalyn (Brian) Ballew, Erik (Leah) Nordenstam, Britt (Rob) Rohde, Leif (Sinta) Nordenstam; nine grandchildren – Olivia, Evan, Logan, Marin, Bradin, Ethan, Zach, Beila and Ava Jo; her sister, Vickie Baker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sheridan High School Booster Club, 1056 Long Dr., Sheridan, WY 82801 or the American Heart Association 710 2nd Ave., Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98104.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with Fr. R.J. Johnson officiating. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

