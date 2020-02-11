Candance “Candy” Elaine Johnson (Service info Revised)

Candance “Candy” Elaine Johnson, 65, was born December 28, 1954 in Lander, Wy to Dale and Delores Swartz. She passed peacefully in her home surround by family and love in Sheridan on February 5, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with Cancer.

Candy was a long time resident of Sheridan and the Big Horn area. She and her first husband, Art Bougie, brought four beautiful children into the world and ran the local Transmission Doctor in Sheridan during their time together.

Candy and John Johnson married December 31, 1992. They had a marriage filled with memories and loved spending every chance they could on the mountain camping and riding four-wheelers. They lived in Sheridan where Candy ran an in-home daycare for over 20 years. Candy loved her family, children, grandchildren and God over all others. Candy was extremely caring and would help anyone she could. Candy was a sergeant mom and grandma to anyone that needed it throughout her life. She is mom and grandma to many beyond the bond of blood.

Candy is proceeded in death by her father, Perry Dale; grandparents, Joseph & Deliah Barker and Joesph Perry (JP) & Lottie Bell Swartz. Candy is survived by her mother, Delores; husband, John; children, Michelle (Chris), Travis (Misty), Brandan (Jaime), Kimberly, Antonia, and Clayton; grandchildren, Alisha (Xavier), Austin, Tonia (Brad), Kyle, Krystiona, Travis Jr., Jordan, Shaelyn, Destiny, Charlie, Jonny, Troy, Braedyn, Zoey and Skylar; great grandchildren, Tristan and Emmett; her siblings, Roger, Randy, Duane, Andy, Jill and Joy; in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Candy’s Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home with Pastor Terral Bearden officiating. A reception will follow at Calvary Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

