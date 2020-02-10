Obituary Summary for the Week of Feb. 3

To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:

Mary Lynn (Marilyn) Toland passed away Wednesday, January 29th at Westview at the age of 94. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming September 7, 1925 to W.J and Esther (Waugh) Switzer. She grew up with her eight siblings: Prudence (Grunkemeyer), Dean, Bob, Ken, Jack, Bill, Frances (Brewster), and Nancy (Haynos). She felt very lucky to be ... Continue reading Carol Anne Streeter (Revised) Carol Anne Streeter, 75, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Sheridan Manor. She was born on January 1, 1945 in San Francisco, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; son-in-law, Bradley Taylor; grandson, Brian Lee Taylor. She is survived by her three daughters: Dee Ann Taylor, Sheryl Lee ... Continue reading

Amanda Dawn Kunsman, 43, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her residence.

