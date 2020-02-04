Mary Lynn “Marilyn” Toland (Revised)

Mary Lynn (Marilyn) Toland, 94, passed away Wednesday, January29th, at Westview. She was born in Sheridan, Wyoming September 7, 1925 to W.J and Esther (Waugh) Switzer.

She grew up with her eight siblings: Prudence (Grunkemeyer), Dean, Bob, Ken, Jack, Bill, Frances (Brewster), and Nancy (Haynos). She felt very lucky to be fifth in the Switzer lineup. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1943 and worked at First National Bank until after the war. Marilyn was Rodeo Queen in 1946, then went on to college at the University of Wyoming, where she met her husband Joe Toland (Sheridan, WY).

Marilyn and Joe were married at Lower Prairie Dog Ranch by her cousin, Father William Gunn, June 8, 1947.

After Joe graduated from pharmacy school, they moved their family to Powell, Wyoming, where they resided from 1952 until 1966. Together, Marilyn and Joe bought Capitol Drug Store in downtown Sheridan. They spent many years enjoying their customers and community. Marilyn was also an active member of Holy Name Church, Council of Catholic Women, Cowbelles, Jeans and Queens Square Dance Club, and enjoyed golf and bridge club with her friends. Marilyn was a very active member of the Republican Women’s Club. In 1984, she was chosen as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Dallas, TX, to renominate Ronald Reagan.

After 20 years of business, Marilyn and Joe retired in 1986. They enjoyed travel and adventure, including white water rafting the Colorado River, exploring the inland passage in Alaska, and square dancing in the Bahamas. Most important to Marilyn and Joe was spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Marilyn was proceeded in death by her husband, Joe; son, Mark; siblings, Prudence, Dean, Bob, Ken, and Jack.

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Nancy (Gary) Sims of Ridgefield, WA; Jody (Larry) Deeds of Sheridan, WY; and Dr. Greg (Cindy) Toland of Powell, Her 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren will hold dear the memory of Grammy the Great.

Visitation will be at 5:00 pm with the Rosary at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

