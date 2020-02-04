Carol Anne Streeter (Revised)

Carol Anne Streeter, 75, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Sheridan Manor. She was born on January 1, 1945 in San Francisco, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; son-in-law, Bradley Taylor; grandson, Brian Lee Taylor. She is survived by her three daughters: Dee Ann Taylor, Sheryl Lee Shaheen, Michelle Diane Newton; three granddaughters; three grandsons, and nine great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801.

