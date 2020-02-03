Obituary Summary for the Week of Jan. 27

To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:

Donnie Gene Lindstrom, 68, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. A lifetime resident of Sheridan, he was born on September 25, 1951 to Walter and Clara Lindstrom. In 1974, Donnie met Jane Legerski, the love of his life. Donnie and Jane were married in January 1975. In 1978, they welcomed their daughter, Jennifer.

Charles Donald "Don" Hand, 85, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Mary Lynn "Marilyn" Toland, 94, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. Visitation will be at 5:00 pm with the Rosary at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

James Hoblit, 75, of Sheridan, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.

