Donnie Gene Lindstrom (Revised)

Donnie Gene Lindstrom, 68, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. A lifetime resident of Sheridan, he was born on September 25, 1951 to Walter and Clara Lindstrom.

In 1974, Donnie met Jane Legerski, the love of his life. Donnie and Jane were married in January 1975. In 1978, they welcomed their daughter, Jennifer. Their son, Travis, was welcomed in 1981. Donnie’s family was his pride and joy.

Donnie graduated from Sheridan High School and started his career as an Apprentice Plumber. From there he continued in this field until he became a Master Plumber, then purchased the family business, Green Heating Orr Plumbing.

After retiring from plumbing, Donnie joined the Diamond Cross Ranch team. In 2014, Donnie left the ranch to be closer to home and join Jane as a caregiver for his mother-in-law. At the time of his death, he was employed by Zowada Recycling and Steel.

Donnie was always very dedicated to caring for both his parents and his in-laws, as well as numerous family members, with the utmost patience.

Donnie had many hobbies throughout his life. He had a huge heart and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at rodeos, in the mountains, on the lake, dancing, socializing and making everyone laugh.

Donnie was known to give his all in everything he did. He will be remembered not only for his friendliness, his caring warmth and willingness to help others, but also his wittiness. He had a smile that was infectious to everyone around him.

Donnie was a member of the Sundowners Lions Club and many other organizations in the community.

He is survived by his loving wife Jane; mother-in-law, Mary Legerski; daughter, Jennifer (Dave) Flannery; grandchildren, Lexys, Ashlee and Conner Flannery; brothers, Lonnie (Anna) and Jonnie (Karen) Lindstrom; several nephews and nieces, and many close friends to numerous to mention. Donnie was preceded in death by his mother, Clara, and father, Walter; father-in-law, George Legerski; son, Travis, and two nieces.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shrine Crippled Children’s Fund, P.O. Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801, the Sundowners Lions Club, P.O. Box 319, Sheridan, WY 82801, or the donor’s choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

