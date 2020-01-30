- Advertisement -
Mary Lynn "Marilyn" Toland

Obituaries Sponsored by County 3 Posted On January 30, 2020
Mary Lynn “Marilyn” Toland, 94, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center.

Visitation will be at 5:00 pm with the Rosary at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Mary Lynn “Marilyn” Toland
