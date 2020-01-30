Mary Lynn “Marilyn” Toland, 94, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center.

Visitation will be at 5:00 pm with the Rosary at 5:30 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

