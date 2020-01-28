- Advertisement -
Donnie Gene Lindstrom (Revised)

Obituaries Sponsored by County 3 Posted On January 28, 2020
Donnie Gene Lindstrom, 68, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

