Donnie Gene Lindstrom (Revised)
Posted On January 28, 2020
Donnie Gene Lindstrom, 68, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
