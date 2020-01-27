Sheridan’s Home for Antiques
Do you like real antiques? The Old General Store in Sheridan has just what you’re looking for.
You’ll find everything from Civil War amputation kits or opium pipes from a local house of ill repute, to a row of clocks ticking along the back wall, antique furniture, restored stoves, radios, authentic native American items, and much more! They also offer repairs and appraisals and accept consignments.
“Everything is unique,” said owner Luke Knudson, “and carefully curated from local auctions and antique shops from buying trips on the East Coast.”
Knudson carries a little bit of everything; the only (awesome) caveat is that you likely won’t find anything in his store newer than 1950.
A walk through this sprawling, eclectic collection of local history is sure to please, and Knudson is always more than happy to share his hobby-turned-business story with anyone willing to stop in for a glimpse of the past.