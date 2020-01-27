Obituary Summary for the Week of Jan. 20

To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:

Ronald Schultz Ronald Schultz, 75, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an ... Continue reading

Ronald Schultz, 75, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an ... Continue reading Donna Mae Muecke (Revised 1/21/20) Donna Mae Muecke, 87, entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on January 14, 2020, at Green House Living for Sheridan Elder Care Center in Sheridan, WY. Donna was born December 5, 1932, in Jacksonville, IA, as the second of three children, to Elmer and Maggie (Schelor) Walters. The family moved to Wyoming in 1934 to ... Continue reading

We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.

Leave a comment