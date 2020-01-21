Donna Mae Muecke (Revised 1/21/20)

Donna Mae Muecke, 87, entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on January 14, 2020, at Green House Living for Sheridan Elder Care Center in Sheridan, WY.

Donna was born December 5, 1932, in Jacksonville, IA, as the second of three children, to Elmer and Maggie (Schelor) Walters. The family moved to Wyoming in 1934 to homestead on the Willwood Project south of Powell, WY. Donna completed all her schooling in Powell and fell in love with a neighbor boy, the love of her life, Gerhard Muecke. They were married October 6, 1950, and were married for 69 years at the time of her passing.

For Donna, being a loving wife and mother was the passion of her life. She and Gerhard farmed on the Willwood until 1959 and during that time they were blessed with three children: John, Ron, and Cheryl. Donna gave loving support to her family as they moved to Billings, MT, while Gerhard returned to school to pursue a degree in education. She was so very proud of Gerhard for his college degree, and spoke often of this time in their lives.

While continuing life in Helena, MT, they were blessed with another son, Daniel. They moved to Cedar Falls, IA, where Gerhard obtained a master’s degree and taught school. During that time, their daughter, Bobbi, became a part of the family. Donna’s children remember with fondness coming home from school each day and having a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies waiting for them on the table, lovingly made by their mother.

Another move back to Powell, WY, gave Donna an opportunity to love on even more children as an elementary school teacher’s aide, while her husband worked a family business with two of their sons. The final stop of her working years found them in Brownsville, TX, where Donna loved and taught kindergarten children, while her husband finished his teaching career as a middle school teacher.

Upon retirement, Donna and Gerhard moved back to Powell for many years, where they found great enjoyment as grandparents and travelling to see family in their RV. Any day that Donna could be with family was a good day. A final move brought them to Sheridan, WY, which brought many more years of special family time. Through all these many years, Donna was a faithful, loving wife and mother, loving God and her family unceasingly.

Donna attended Grace Baptist Church in Sheridan, WY. She enjoyed being involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, sewing, cross stitching, babies, RV travel, and everything about Christmas.

Please note: A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Donna on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Grace Baptist Church in Sheridan.

