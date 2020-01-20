Obituary Summary for the Week of Jan. 13
Posted On January 20, 2020
To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:
Katherine G. Demple (Revised)January 16, 2020 Known as Kitty, Katherine Demple passed away peacefully on January 13th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a witty and well-traveled lady who raised a large family and had many adventures. Kitty was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 30th, 1928, to Genevieve Furey Griffin and Francis E. Griffin, first-generation children of ... Continue reading
Dennis Keith Tyree (Revised)January 16, 2020 Dennis Keith Tyree, 79, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather (Papa) and friend, passed away January 12, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer and COPD. He will be missed by many, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dennis was born December 21, 1940 to Lydia Klein Tyree in Worland, Wyoming. Dennis had two brothers, Ron ... Continue reading
Donna Mae Muecke (Revised)January 15, 2020 Donna Mae Muecke, 87, entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on January 14, 2020, at Green House Living for Sheridan Elder Care Center in Sheridan, WY. Donna was born December 5, 1932, in Jacksonville, IA, as the second of three children, to Elmer and Maggie (Schelor) Walters. The family moved to Wyoming in 1934 to ... Continue reading
Thomas William Waugh (Revised)January 13, 2020 Thomas William Waugh, 64, passed away on December 31, 2019 in Madison, WI. He was born to parents Carl and Fay Waugh on December 3, 1955 in Buffalo, WY. He attended Buffalo Grade School and graduated from Johnson County High School. Tom spent many years working in the family’s Idlewild Cafe. He then went to Oregon ... Continue reading
We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.