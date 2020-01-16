Katherine G. Demple (Revised)

Known as Kitty, Katherine Demple passed away peacefully on January 13th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a witty and well-traveled lady who raised a large family and had many adventures.

Kitty was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 30th, 1928, to Genevieve Furey Griffin and Francis E. Griffin, first-generation children of Irish immigrants who had settled in Massachusetts. She was raised in Washington, DC, where her father, Frank, worked for the U.S. Government Printing Office. She attended parochial grade school and the high school of the Catholic University of America. Kitty studied English Literature at Dunbarton College in Washington, DC.

In October 1949, she married Joseph A. Demple of Sheridan and they moved to Wyoming, then viewed by Easterners as the untamed Wild West. Characteristically, she took to this new life with gusto and flair. Kitty involved herself in the Sheridan social scene and local civic groups, and made many friends.

The Demple’s eventually had nine children, the first born in 1950 and the ninth in 1965. Even with a rapidly growing family, Kitty maintained her civic efforts. As president of the Junior Women’s Club in the early 1960s, she spearheaded the establishment of Sheridan’s first mental health clinic. Always an avid reader, she returned from the Carnegie Public Library every week with a new, big stack of books, replacing the ones from the week prior. In the 1970s, she got involved in the effort to build a new library, now the Sheridan County Public Library on Alger Street.

Kitty traveled widely while married: San Francisco, Mexico, Amsterdam, sending family and friends postcards reporting on her adventures. After divorcing, she worked at First Wyoming Bank, then becoming an executive assistant at The Ucross Foundation.

In 1983 she relocated to Palatine, IL to help her sister, Maryanne, care for their mother. She also spent several months that year visiting London, a lifelong dream. She became an executive assistant in the Toshiba office in Chicago, becoming a vital part of the company and being known to her Japanese colleagues as Kate-san.

Kitty loved classical music and had a subscription to the Lyric Opera of Chicago. After the death of her mother, Kitty and her sister both retired in 1996 and moved to Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol of Spain, where she lived until returning to Sheridan in 2014. Her sister stayed only six months in Spain, but Kitty enjoyed the life there and made many friends, especially among the expatriate English community. She traveled widely in Spain, enjoying the many cultural sites. She made trips to Nice, France and to Rome, and attended a summer course in Oxford studying the poetry of Emily Dickinson. She was skilled in knitting, crochet and needlepoint, using the latter to generate beautiful renditions of classic paintings.

Kitty left a big legacy: she welcomed all to the house, and it could be unpredictable who might show up for any meal, but she dealt with this readily. Kitty had many well-known sayings in the family, such as “You don’t take a ham sandwich to a banquet,” a typical response when we wanted to tag along to a fancy dinner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister Maryanne Griffin Ward, and her nephew and fellow opera buff, Frank Ward. She is survived by her nine children and their spouses: Maura (Charley) Plunkett, Bruce (Susan Avery) Demple, Cecilia (Mike) Harris, Barbara (Jeff) Brettin, Gerry (Mary) Demple, Paul (Suzann) Demple, Mark (Janine) Demple, Matt (Pattie) Demple and Greg (Connie) Demple; 22 grandchildren and dozens of great-grandchildren. Kitty remains lovingly in their thoughts and hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Amie Holt Care Center, 497 W. Lott St., Buffalo, WY 82834 or to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, 335 W. Alger St., Sheridan, WY 82801.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. Burial will be held in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Kane Reception Hall.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

