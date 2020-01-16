Dennis Keith Tyree (Revised)

Dennis Keith Tyree, 79, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather (Papa) and friend, passed away January 12, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer and COPD. He will be missed by many, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dennis was born December 21, 1940 to Lydia Klein Tyree in Worland, Wyoming. Dennis had two brothers, Ron and Mike (Mary) Tyree. He lived in Worland and Casper and moved to Powell in 3rd grade, graduating from Powell High School in 1959. During high school, he was on the track, basketball and football teams. He also participated in several plays. Following high school, he joined the Air Force, spending most of his time in Rapid City.

Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Michal Ann Franklin, in 1962. To this union, three children were born: Richelle Schultz, Troy (Tracy) Tyree and Brett Tyree. He has eight grandchildren who were a complete delight to him. He loved being with them and went to every sporting event and musical concert that he could. His grandchildren were Braxton (Emily Reichert) Tyree, Payton (Sam) Davis, Gage (Alex Van Vliet) Tyree, Sage (Cody Wadlow) Schultz, River (Tasia Danforth) Schultz, Chloe Schultz, Brittney Buckler and Amanda Buckler. In the past five years, Dennis was blessed again with five great-grandchildren: Teigen and Malachi Schultz, Takara Wadlow, Cordelia Tyree and Lani Davis.

Following his time in the Air Force, Dennis and his family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he went to X-ray training. His initial job was at the hospital in Casper, Wy. While there, he became the first Registered Nuclear Med Tech in Wyoming. He moved to Sheridan in 1972 and started working at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. In 1985, Dennis purchased Physicians Radiology Clinic and enjoyed being self-employed. He ran the clinic for 10 years before selling it and then returned to Sheridan Memorial until 2002 when he retired. Following retirement, Dennis and Michal had fun traveling and went to Arizona often to escape the cold.

Whatever Dennis did, he did with a vengeance. For a while, he rode motorcycles, and he and his brother spent many hours riding near Casper. He’d never been on a horse until his mid-thirties when the family was given one by his father-in-law. He jumped on the two-year-old quarter horse, which immediately took off up the hill. He then called his neighbor, Ben Reynolds, who taught him to ride, and within a year he was enjoying the sport of team roping. He did that for 10 years. Next on his list was golfing, which he did the rest of his life. He was also a great square dancer and he and Michal did that for 40 years.

Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents Klein; mom, Lydia, and infant son, Dennis Keith, Jr.

Celebration of Life will be at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow at the First Congregation Church in the Lunch Together Door at 100 West Works.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy and Grace Ministries, PO Box 6818, Sheridan, WY 82801, or First Baptist Elders Fund, which helps community members in need. Their address is 3179 Big Horn Avenue, Sheridan, WY 82801.

