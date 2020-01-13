Thomas William Waugh, 64, passed away on December 31, 2019 in Madison, WI. He was born to parents Carl and Fay Waugh on December 3, 1955 in Buffalo, WY. He attended Buffalo Grade School and graduated from Johnson County High School.

Tom spent many years working in the family’s Idlewild Cafe. He then went to Oregon where he received a degree in Welding. After returning to Buffalo, he built many beautiful homes.

On December 22, 1979, he married Cathy Foss Patch. He adopted Terry and Kelly and later, a daughter, Christy, was born into the family. Years later, Tom and Cathy moved to Platville, WI to be near Christy and their grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Carl. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; mother Fay; daughter, Christy (Terry) and family; sons, Terry (Tammy) and family, Kelly (Darcy) and family; brother, Kent (Cathi) and family; sister, Penny (Steve) Laird and family; Carla (Gary) Bishop and family.

Tom’s wife of 40 years was recently diagnosed with dementia so the family is asking that any donations be made to Dementia Friendly Wyoming, 1 S. Scott St. #2, Sheridan, WY 82801.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2010, at the Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo. A reception will follow at noon at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

