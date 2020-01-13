Obituary Summary for the Week of Jan. 6
Posted On January 13, 2020
To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:
Dorothy Clapp King (Revised)January 10, 2020 Dorothy Elizabeth (Clapp) King, 97, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. She was born June 18th, 1922 in Fargo, North Dakota to Edwin & Jean Clapp. She was the granddaughter of Congressman & Governor LB Hanna. "Dippy," as she was commonly known amongst friends and family, graduated from Fargo ...
Carlos Eugene BaxterJanuary 7, 2020 Carlos Eugene Baxter, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
LeRoy StaggJanuary 7, 2020 LeRoy Stagg, 75, of Sheridan, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Charles Bruce Michael BakerJanuary 6, 2020 Charles Bruce Michael Baker, 80, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Shirley A. TimmJanuary 6, 2020 Shirley A. Timm, 89, of Ranchester, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Byron H. Donahue (Revised)January 6, 2020 Byron (Bud) Hershall Donahue, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Sheridan VA Medical Center in Sheridan, WY after a brief illness. Byron was born on January 8, 1931 in Sheridan, WY to Hershall and Evelyn (Currie) Donahue. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1949, he attended and graduated from Colorado A&M ...
We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.