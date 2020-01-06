- Advertisement -
Obituary Summary for the Week of Dec. 30

To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:

  • Michelle Martinez

    January 4, 2020 Michelle MartinezMichelle Martinez, 53, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Casper, WY. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is ... Continue reading

  • Dorothy Clapp King

    January 4, 2020 Dorothy Clapp KingDorothy Clapp King, 97, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Westview Health Care Center. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know ... Continue reading

  • William “Bill” Olesen (Revised)

    January 3, 2020 William "Bill" Olesen (Revised)William “Bill” “Willy” Olesen, 78, of Story, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 16, 1941, in Portland, ME to parents Theodore and Marjorie (Hansen) Olesen. Bill lived in Conecticut and South Florida before moving to Story, WY. While in Florida he married Patsy Giddens in 1967. Later ... Continue reading

  • James McLain

    January 3, 2020 James McLainJames McLain, 69, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an ... Continue reading

  • Ruth Ann Nay (Revised)

    January 2, 2020 Ruth Ann Nay (Revised)Ruth Ann Nay received a call on December 22, 2019, a call with an offer she couldn’t refuse, to be reunited with her loved ones. Ruth began her journey on January 26, 1930 in Monarch, Wyoming, just shy of ninety years ago. She was the third of four siblings born to Ed and May Schreibeis.  ... Continue reading

  • William J. Duran (Revised)

    December 31, 2019 William J. Duran (Revised)William J. Duran went to meet our Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019. Willie was a kind, gentle, and good man. He was always willing to help anyone in any way he could. Willie was born August 23, 1939. He grew up in Chacon, New Mexico. In his younger days, he spent every extra minute ... Continue reading

  • Josephine M. Tolle (Revised)

    December 30, 2019 Josephine M. Tolle (Revised)Josephine M. Tolle, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Sheridan Manor. She was born on September 3, 1928, in Rockaway Beach, NY to parents Dominic and Maria Sabatino. Josephine married Harold W. Tolle on August 5, 1953. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold, and sister, Theresa. She ... Continue reading

  • Virginia Kathleen “Kay” Raymond (Revised)

    December 28, 2019 Virginia Kathleen "Kay" Raymond (Revised)Virginia Kathleen “Kay” Raymond passed away on Christmas Day 2019. She was 99 years of age. Born to Claude and Bessie Lisman on December 9, 1920, Kay grew up in New Lebanon and Sullivan, Indiana. She earned a BA in Sociology from Franklin College in Indiana, where she also joined Zeta Tau Delta Sorority. Kay married Richard ... Continue reading

  • Pamela Kay Wegner

    December 27, 2019 Pamela Kay WegnerPamela Kay Wegner, born April 11, 1948 passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019 at Paramount Nursing home in Millcreek, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Ernest Swinyer, and siblings Beverley McElles, Clifford Swinyer and Myrna Ingersoll. She is survived by her brother, Ron Swinyer, and her children, Christina Wegner, ... Continue reading

  • Johnny Edward Roddenberry

    December 27, 2019 Johnny Edward RoddenberryJohnny Edward Roddenberry, 72, of Sheridan, WY passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1947, in Orlando, FL to parents Richard H. and Edna (Taylor) Roddenberry. Johnny was a Navy Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy as a diver. He served three tours ... Continue reading

We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.

Leave a comment




