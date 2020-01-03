William “Bill” Olesen (Revised)

William “Bill” “Willy” Olesen, 78, of Story, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 16, 1941, in Portland, ME to parents Theodore and Marjorie (Hansen) Olesen.

Bill lived in Conecticut and South Florida before moving to Story, WY. While in Florida he married Patsy Giddens in 1967. Later in Wyoming, he married Patti Lunbeck Stein in 1977.

Bill enjoyed a variety of occupations. Pursuits in his life included boat captain, water skiing performer, treasure hunter, professional boat racer, sailor, CB radio shop owner, knife maker, gunsmith, silversmith, carpenter, craftsman, ranch hand/horseman and hunter. He was a great friend to many. He survived cancer for 30 years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry. He is survived by his sister, Diana, daughter Kim (Frederick) Olesen; son, Soren Olesen; stepson, Michael Stein; five grandchildren, one nephew, two nieces and one great niece.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an obituary you’d like for us to add.

Leave a comment