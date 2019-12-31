William J. Duran (Revised)

William J. Duran went to meet our Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019. Willie was a kind, gentle, and good man. He was always willing to help anyone in any way he could.

Willie was born August 23, 1939. He grew up in Chacon, New Mexico. In his younger days, he spent every extra minute hiking, fishing, and hunting. Willie’s passion for the great outdoors persisted his entire life. He loved all the wonders of nature that Sheridan had to offer. He shared this love with his children and grandchildren.

Willie started his career on the railroad in 1957. He traveled from Chacon to Minneapolis for school to become a telegrapher. From there, his career took him many places across Montana, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. Willie met and married his wife of 57 years, Patricia Duran, in 1962. His last stop on the railroad was in 1973 in Sheridan, Wyoming, where he made a home with his wife and family. Willie retired from the railroad July 31, 2001.

Along with his affinity for nature, Willie loved being active. He met many friends at the YMCA and worked very hard to rehabilitate his leg after surgery last year. One of his most enjoyed activities was his coffee clashes and breakfast dates with his beloved friends John Reasoner, John Shannon, Steve Kuzara, Jim Maakestad and Mike Kunkel.

Willie was renowned and loved for his “off-the-wall” comments and kind hearted nature. Many happy memories will never be forgotten by those who were blessed to know him.

Willie is survived by his wife; three children, Brian (Shelley) Duran (Westminster, Colorado), Lynette (Wesley) Smiley, and Marcy Duran; his five grandchildren, Kayla (Garrett) Stevens, Brittni Duran (Landon Anderson), Lexi (Ryan) Smiley, Brandon Beyl, and Garry (Jenn) Ross; and five great-grandchildren, Elliott Stevens, Ezekiah Ortiz, Russell Ross and Averie Ross; and numerous nieces and nephews. Willie adored all of his grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with each of them. He is also survived by his siblings, Virginia (Elias), Raymond, and Josie (Esteven), who reside in New Mexico. Willie was preceded in death by his mother, Evangelina; his brothers, Paul, Tony, Ed and Joe; and his sister, Mary.

A Visitation will be held at 5:30 with a Rosary at 6:00 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Kane Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Name Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A Reception will follow in the parish hall.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Holy Name Catholic Thrift Store, 345 E. Burkitt St., Sheridan, WY 82801. Willie was a dedicated volunteer there for many years.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

