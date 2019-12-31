Ruth Ann Nay (Revised)

Ruth Ann Nay received a call on December 22, 2019. A call with an offer she couldn’t refuse; to be reunited with her loved ones.

Ruth began her journey on January 26, 1930 in Monarc, Wyoming, just shy of ninety years ago. She was the third of four siblings born to Ed and May Schreibeis. Ruth was a Wyoming girl through and through, and her love for this beautiful state was evident in her passion for her life here. She graduated from Ranchester High School. During her adolescent years, she participated in 4-H and was very proud of her accomplishments, including a trip to 4-H Congress in Chicago.

On November 8, 1950, Ruth married her first love, Ralph Blaney. They spent 35 years working side by side on ranches and raising two children, Barbara Ann and Irving Carl. Ruth enjoyed her years working at Carl’s IGA and she especially loved her time as the bookkeeper for over 20 years with Kings Saddlery. In 1980, Ralph was called to his heavenly home. Ruth hit the adventure trail with her good friend Willa Loomis and the two of them had many adventures.

In 1987, her single days came to an end when she met George Nay. The two of them spent several years camping and fishing her beloved Big Horn Mountains and traveling with friends to Arizona to escape the frigid Wyoming winters. Ruth was blessed to have her family circle extended with the addition of George’s three daughters, Judy, Jan, and Sue, as well as their families. Ruth served the Lord through her lifelong work at Immanuel Lutheran Church where she enjoyed being in the choir, as well as serving on the alter guild. Ruth enjoyed being active in the Kelly Schreibeis Foundation. She could often be heard singing and playing the organ as she had a passion for music.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barbara Blaney; brother, David (Judy) Schreibeis; Judy Joy, Ross Besson, Jan (Bob) Winkler, Sue (Richard) Spencer; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Ruth was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Blaney; husband, George Nay; son, Irving Blaney; brother, Ben Schreibeis; sister, Dorthy Brown; and niece, Kelly Schreibeis.

Funeral services will be January 4, 2020 at 10:30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheridan with the Reverend Paul Cain officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth’s honor be made to Martin Luther Grammar School, 1300 W. 5th St., Sheridan, WY 82801.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an obituary you’d like for us to add.

Leave a comment