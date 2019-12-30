Obituary Summary for the Week of Dec. 23
To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:
Virginia Kathleen “Kay” Raymond (Revised)December 28, 2019 Virginia Kathleen “Kay” Raymond passed away on Christmas Day 2019. She was 99 years of age. Born to Claude and Bessie Lisman on December 9, 1920, Kay grew up in New Lebanon and Sullivan, Indiana. She earned a BA in Sociology from Franklin College in Indiana, where she also joined Zeta Tau Delta Sorority. Kay married Richard ... Continue reading
Pamela Kay WegnerDecember 27, 2019 Pamela Kay Wegner, born April 11, 1948 passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019 at Paramount Nursing home in Millcreek, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Ernest Swinyer, and siblings Beverley McElles, Clifford Swinyer and Myrna Ingersoll. She is survived by her brother, Ron Swinyer, and her children, Christina Wegner, ... Continue reading
Johnny Edward RoddenberryDecember 27, 2019 Johnny Edward Roddenberry, 72, of Sheridan, WY passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1947, in Orlando, FL to parents Richard H. and Edna (Taylor) Roddenberry. Johnny was a Navy Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy as a diver. He served three tours ... Continue reading
Tabitha Basil Sage, 35, of Billings, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
William “Scotty” Douglas (revised)December 26, 2019 William “Scotty” Douglas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at the Sheridan VA Medical Center, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. William Potter Douglas was born on May 15, 1930 in Baillieston, Scotland to Robert and Jean Douglas. He was raised in Scotland. In 1948, along with his mother and his brother, Scotty ... Continue reading
Byron H. Donahue, 88, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center.
Yolanda “Lonnie” KayDecember 24, 2019 Yolanda “Lonnie” Kay, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Green House Living for Sheridan. Lonnie moved to Sheridan, Wyoming on October 1, 2006. She had lived in New Jersey for 78 years, and in the town of Waldwick for 60 years. Lonnie was a parishioner of Holy Name Church and a ... Continue reading
Joan Becker Bowker, 89, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital with family by her side.
Darlene Bernice ManciniDecember 23, 2019 Darlene Bernice Mancini, 89, surrounded by family, was peacefully called home to be with her Creator after a massive heart attack and a well fought battle with knee replacement complications. Due to health problems, she spent the last few years of her life with her daughter, Rebecca, as her main caretaker and her other daughters ... Continue reading
Robert “Bob” HallDecember 20, 2019 Bob Hall passed into the arms of his Savior on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Burbank, CA, Bob was the son of Robert Lester Hall and Vivian Webb Hall and big brother to Pauline Fuller. Bob moved to Phoenix, AZ his sophomore year in high school where he met the love of ... Continue reading
