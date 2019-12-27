Pamela Kay Wegner, born April 11, 1948 passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019 at Paramount Nursing home in Millcreek, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Ernest Swinyer, and siblings Beverley McElles, Clifford Swinyer and Myrna Ingersoll. She is survived by her brother, Ron Swinyer, and her children, Christina Wegner, Matt Wegner and Clint Wegner; along with multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pam was cremated with no services per her wishes.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

