Johnny Edward Roddenberry, 72, of Sheridan, WY passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1947, in Orlando, FL to parents Richard H. and Edna (Taylor) Roddenberry.

Johnny was a Navy Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy as a diver. He served three tours in the Vietnam War. After his service in the Navy, he worked for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad for 14 years. He later moved to Dubois, WY and Jackson, WY, working in the carpentry trade, and later settled in Sheridan, WY until his death.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his lady of 17 years, Carol Ann Wayts of Sheridan; his brothers, Danny Roola and Rickie Roddenberry both of Carson, VA; his daughter, Katie, and son, Matthew all of Virginia; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Per his request, no services will be held.

