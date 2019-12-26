William “Scotty” Douglas (revised)

William “Scotty” Douglas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at the Sheridan VA Medical Center, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

William Potter Douglas was born on May 15, 1930 in Baillieston, Scotland to Robert and Jean Douglas. He was raised in Scotland. In 1948, along with his mother and his brother, Scotty boarded the Queen Mary and landed in New York City. From there they traveled by train to Sheridan, Wyoming.

Scotty had many jobs throughout his life, beginning with Sawyers Grocery Store where he met the love of his life, Jeanette Collins. They were married August 19, 1950 and were married for 61 years. Before gaining United States citizenship, Scotty served proudly in the United States Air Force for 4 years during the Korean War. During his life he worked various jobs throughout Sheridan, with his favorite job being Jeanette’s partner at their home daycare.

Scotty was known around town as an amazing Scottish tenor. He used this gift to sing for countless community events, weddings, and funerals, including singing the Lord’s Prayer at each of his kids and grandkids weddings.

Scotty loved a good western, reading, a game of gin, hunting, music, dancing with Jeanette, smoking his pipe, collecting toy cars, a wee nip of scotch at bedtime and he always had a joke to share.

The highlight of Scotty’s life was his family. He loved spending as much time as possible with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He never missed a sporting event, concert or birthday party. Each family member cherished the early morning phone call where he would sing Happy Birthday.

Scotty was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Jeanette, his parents, and his brother Robert. He is survived by his children, Jim (Darleen) Douglas, Eadie (Ken) Bowen, Barbara (Bill) Sondgeroth, Bonnie Douglas (Roger Allen); grandchildren, Kristina (Scott) Buness, James (Melony) Douglas, Gretchen (Tony) Danforth, Zach Bowen, Alicia (Gabe) Groves, Danielle (Steve) Sisson, Sara (Ryan) Fitzpatrick and Jacob (Ariel) Sondgeroth; and great-grandchildren, Madisyn Danforth, Mason, Hannah, Haden and Marlo Buness, Zooey Douglas, Audrey Sisson, Harper Fitzpatrick, and another one arriving in June.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sheridan Wesleyan Church with Pastor Aaron Hughes, Pastor Dustin Stephens and Pastor Doug Goodwin of First Christian Church officiating. A reception will follow at the church and Internment at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an obituary you’d like for us to add.

Leave a comment