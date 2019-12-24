Yolanda “Lonnie” Kay, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Green House Living for Sheridan.

Lonnie moved to Sheridan, Wyoming on October 1, 2006. She had lived in New Jersey for 78 years, and in the town of Waldwick for 60 years.

Lonnie was a parishioner of Holy Name Church and a volunteer at Holy Name Thrift Store. She was a previous parishioner of St. Luke’s Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey.

Lonnie was preceded in death by her husband, John Kay; parents, Josephine (DeMaio) and Daniel Balestrino; and sister, Lucille Ciccone. She is survived by her daughters, Kathie Kay and Diane (William) Krolikowski; grandson, Casey Turner; granddaughter, Amy (Ron) Turpin; and great granddaughters, Katie and Maggie Turpin.

There are no services planned at this time.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

