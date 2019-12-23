Obituary Summary for the Week of Dec. 16
Posted On December 23, 2019
To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:
Robert "Bob" HallDecember 20, 2019 Bob Hall passed into the arms of his Savior on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Burbank, CA, Bob was the son of Robert Lester Hall and Vivian Webb Hall and big brother to Pauline Fuller. Bob moved to Phoenix, AZ his sophomore year in high school where he met the love of ...
William "Bill" OlesenDecember 19, 2019 William "Bill" Olesen, 78, of Story, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence.
Kathleen F. FlynnDecember 19, 2019 Kathleen F. Flynn, 86, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Green House Living for Sheridan.
Ellen L. NelsonDecember 19, 2019 Ellen L. Nelson, 101, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Sheridan Manor. She was born October 16, 1918 to Helen M. Christy Kulesza and Alexander Anthony Kulesza on a ranch in Meade, OH. She studied voice and piano at the Metropolitan School of Music there, and, with two of her sisters, ...
Jeffrey A. MattixDecember 18, 2019 Jeffrey A. Mattix, 69, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Westview Health Care Center.
Robert C. MarronDecember 18, 2019 On a beautiful Sunday, December 15th 2019 with family at his side, our brother Robert 'Bob' Charles Marron went to Our Lord and Savior. Born in Sheridan WY on February 26th 1942, to Alice (nee James) and Bernard Marron. Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Marron in 1963; a sister, Marjorie Arbogast ...
Bill JordanDecember 17, 2019 Bill Jordan, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Sheridan, Wyoming on December 7, 2019. He was born February 6, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Buck and Marjie (Boyle) Jordan. Upon Bill's birth, his father who was in Korea in the Navy, received a wire stating, "One wee Willie born healthy-Mom and baby fine." While ...
Roger WentzDecember 16, 2019 Roger Wentz, 76, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his residence.
Johnny Edward RoddenberryDecember 16, 2019 Johnny Edward Roddenberry, 72, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the VA Medical Center.
Martha Pattie "Pat" MurphyDecember 13, 2019 Martha Pattie Murphy, 99, passed away December 8, 2019 of natural causes at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyoming. She preferred to be called "Pat." She was the oldest of five children born to Ed "Jack" and Bertha (Winchester) Newsone and was born on May 30, 1920 in Anaconda, Montana. Around the age of one, the ...
We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.