- Advertisement -
Home » Front Page General Obit Summary

Obituary Summary for the Week of Dec. 16

Obituaries Sponsored by County 3 Posted On December 23, 2019
0


Obituaries | Weeks of Nov 4 | Sheridan, Wyoming

To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:

  • Robert “Bob” Hall

    December 20, 2019 Robert "Bob" HallBob Hall passed into the arms of his Savior on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Burbank, CA, Bob was the son of Robert Lester Hall and Vivian Webb Hall and big brother to Pauline Fuller. Bob moved to Phoenix, AZ his sophomore year in high school where he met the love of ... Continue reading

  • William “Bill” Olesen

    December 19, 2019 William "Bill" OlesenWilliam “Bill” Olesen, 78, of Story, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is ... Continue reading

  • Kathleen F. Flynn

    December 19, 2019 Kathleen F. FlynnKathleen F. Flynn, 86, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Green House Living for Sheridan. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us ... Continue reading

  • Ellen L. Nelson

    December 19, 2019 Ellen L. NelsonEllen L. Nelson, 101, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Sheridan Manor. She was born October 16, 1918 to Helen M. Christy Kulesza and Alexander Anthony Kulesza on a ranch in Meade, OH. She studied voice and piano at the Metropolitan School of Music there, and, with two of her sisters, ... Continue reading

  • Jeffrey A. Mattix

    December 18, 2019 Jeffrey A. MattixJeffrey A. Mattix, 69, of Sheridan, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Westview Health Care Center. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know ... Continue reading

  • Robert C. Marron

    December 18, 2019 Robert C. MarronOn a beautiful Sunday, December 15th 2019 with family at his side, our brother Robert ‘Bob’ Charles Marron went to Our Lord and Savior. Born in Sheridan WY on February 26th 1942, to Alice (nee James) and Bernard Marron. Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Marron in 1963; a sister, Marjorie Arbogast ... Continue reading

  • Bill Jordan

    December 17, 2019 Bill JordanBill Jordan, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Sheridan, Wyoming on December 7, 2019. He was born February 6, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Buck and Marjie (Boyle) Jordan. Upon Bill’s birth, his father who was in Korea in the Navy, received a wire stating, “One wee Willie born healthy-Mom and baby fine.” While ... Continue reading

  • Roger Wentz

    December 16, 2019 Roger WentzRoger Wentz, 76, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is ... Continue reading

  • Johnny Edward Roddenberry

    December 16, 2019 Johnny Edward RoddenberryJohnny Edward Roddenberry, 72, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if ... Continue reading

  • Martha Pattie “Pat” Murphy

    December 13, 2019 Martha Pattie "Pat" MurphyMartha Pattie Murphy, 99, passed away December 8, 2019 of natural causes at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyoming. She preferred to be called “Pat.” She was the oldest of five children born to Ed “Jack” and Bertha (Winchester) Newsone and was born on May 30, 1920 in Anaconda, Montana. Around the age of one, the ... Continue reading

We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.

Leave a comment




Trending Now
Yolanda "Lonnie" Kay
Obituaries Sponsored by County 3 December 24, 2019
Ruth A. Nay
Obituaries Sponsored by County 3 December 23, 2019
You may also like
Yolanda “Lonnie” Kay
December 24, 2019
Ruth A. Nay
December 23, 2019
Joan Becker Bowker
December 23, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Obituary Summary for the Week of Dec. 16
Share No Comment