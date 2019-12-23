Darlene Bernice Mancini, 89, surrounded by family, was peacefully called home to be with her Creator after a massive heart attack and a well fought battle with knee replacement complications. Due to health problems, she spent the last few years of her life with her daughter, Rebecca, as her main caretaker and her other daughters taking her in as needed. Christmas was her favorite holiday so it is appropriate that she would pass away during this season.

A lifetime resident of Sheridan, Darlene was born in a hotel above the Woolworth’s store as the fourth child of the late William and Emily (Codneys) Smith. From the age of five, she grew up on Big Goose Creek, west of Sheridan, on an asparagus farm with now deceased siblings – sister June Lohse and brothers Denis and Henry. She attended Holy Name School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1949. She spent her high school years working as an usher at the WYO Movie Theater.

As a young woman, Darlene was chased around the roller rink by Albino “Bino” Mancini. His smooth moves around the rink won her over and they were married in Holy Name Catholic Church on June 11, 1949 from which time they were lifelong Catholics and loving, devoted spouses for 55 years until Bino’s passing in 2004. They were blessed to be the loving parents of five beautiful girls that they brought into this world together: Emily, Cynthia, Rebecca, Melissa and Pamela. They supported their family by being the proud owners of a local business. On July 31, 1954, they purchased Wilson’s Grocery at 803 North Main. On August 1st that year, they opened Bino’s Grocery which they owned and operated for 57 years.

She loved many things in life, most especially her family which she valued intensely and was her top priority. She raised children from the time she had her first child at 20 until her health prevented her from doing so. She was a loyal and dedicated wife, mother, grandparent, sister, aunt, friend and employer. She served many years as the ticket lunch lady at Holy Name School. Darlene’s home was always open.

Darlene will always be known for her strong will and work ethic that she passed on to her daughters. She had incredible grit and determination along with an easy, genial laugh. Darlene was well known for her cooking, most especially her tasty desserts that included pies, cakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls.

Her hobbies included baking, sewing, gardening, watching Hallmark movies and westerns, playing bingo, reading the Readers Digest, watching horse racing, painting ceramics, and stitching Christmas stockings. She would regularly send handwritten cards and notes with kind and sincere words. She was wonderful about remembering birthdays and making people feel important. She was a generous, kind and humble lady who made people feel valued, loved, safe and appreciated. She remained positive, strong and brave until the end. She cared about all those around her and was always willing to say a prayer for anyone who needed one. To really know her was to love her.

Darlene leaves her legacy to be carried on by daughter Emily Bentzen and husband William of Scottsdale, AZ; grandson Ryan and wife Ami (Lillia and Jake) of Kobe, Japan and granddaughter Laurie Ball and husband Dave (Evan and Vivian) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Cynthia Fall and husband William of Spring, TX; grandson Tyler and wife Angela (Kaitlyn, Madison, Braxton) of Spring, TX; grandson Todd Fall and wife Stephanie (Paxton) of Midland, TX; daughter Rebecca Reimers and husband Jerry of Banner, WY; grandson Nicholas Mancini (Adrian, Gavin, Calista, Cash, Caleb, Cason) of Rock Springs, WY; grandson Jeramie and wife Tia (Madison, Molly, Matthew) of Lovell, WY; grandson Justin Mancini (Brant); grandson Andrew Reimers and wife Mistie (Lexie, EvieGene, Hunter, Paislie, Timber); granddaughter Nicole Jahn and husband Tommy (Henry) all of Sheridan, WY; daughter Melissa Jacobson and husband Mike; grandsons Derek, Cody and Jaden Jacobson all of Johnston, IA; daughter Pamela Nimrick, husband Chad and grandsons Nolan and Logan , all of Johnson City, TN. She is also survived by her Godchildren, Deborah Hutchins of Sheridan, WY and Christine Mediate of Southlake, TX, as well as numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins and many others she took in as her own.

Welcoming her to heaven are her parents, husband, sister, brothers, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, one nephew, one great grandson and numerous friends.

A Viewing will be held at 11:00 am and a Rosary at 11:30 with Mass of the Christian Burial at Noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Holy Name Church with Father Clark Lenz officiating. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Interment will be at 3:30 pm in the Sheridan Elks Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Darlene’s name to Holy Name School Fund

https://holynamesheridan.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/HolyNameCatholicSchoolSupport

Her golden heart stopped beating, her hard working hands are now at rest and she will be deeply missed.

