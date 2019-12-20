Robert “Bob” Hall

Bob Hall passed into the arms of his Savior on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81.

Born in Burbank, CA, Bob was the son of Robert Lester Hall and Vivian Webb Hall and big brother to Pauline Fuller.

Bob moved to Phoenix, AZ his sophomore year in high school where he met the love of his life, Patricia Gail Meyers. They were married in May 1957 and remained madly in love for the next 62 years.

Bob and Pat were blessed with five beautiful daughters and, through marriage, five wonderful sons. Virginia Lynn and Jim Brough of Page, AZ; Kelly Ann and Greg Marble of Buckeye, AZ; Penny Gail and Darryl Farley of Cedar City, UT; Bobbie Jo and Doug Newcomb of Sheridan, WY; and Kimberly Kae and Dwight Grassle of Hayden, ID. Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Terry Carnall.

Bob loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Bob was also a natural born salesman. But Bob’s greatest legacy was his five children, 23 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.

He will be forever remembered as a loving husband to his wife, Pat, devoted patriarch to his family and devout follower of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

A local open house memorial will be held in his honor at Kane Funeral Home on Friday December 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

