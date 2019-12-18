Robert C. Marron

On a beautiful Sunday, December 15th 2019 with family at his side, our brother Robert ‘Bob’ Charles Marron went to Our Lord and Savior.

Born in Sheridan WY on February 26th 1942, to Alice (nee James) and Bernard Marron. Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother, John Marron in 1963; a sister, Marjorie Arbogast in 1981; and two nephews, Craig Arbogast and Jeffrey Harris.

Bob was a big man, in stature and dreams. He was full of tease and adventure and never met a stranger.

A life long Catholic, Bob attended Holy Name School and Sheridan High School, graduating in 1960. Bob was welcomed in the home of Katy and Joe Kobielusz where he lived and worked for some time. He also spent a high school year in Prescott, Arizona.

What a wonderful youth…tight-knit neighborhood made for lots of memories. Swimming and ice skating on Little Goose, bonfires on the creek bank, skiing up on top, hunting and fishing at every hole. One such hunting trip, at Amsden Creek, when Bob was probably about twelve, he set to get a deer when a bear approached him…he emptied his rifle. Another rifle story, he and John were shooting frogs when Bob accidentally shot his foot…the stories are endless, some printable some best left to those involved. I hope I have this right, but if not close. Bob was on all fours backing out of a class, when he saw Willy J’s (our name for SHS principal) feet in front of him. Oops. Another SHS memory is when the biology teacher asked if someone could bring in chickens for dissection. Bob offered, but when he brought them in, he put them in the refer LIVE. There are so many fun memories of this man … he kept us all in stitches.

After graduation, he attended Sheridan Community college, where he excelled in fun and academic. He and John joined the US Air Force in November 1962, basic training at Keesler and later Elmendorf base in Alaska. That was an assignment made in heaven. Bob embraced all the activities of Alaska, kayaking, hunting and fishing and especially making lifelong friends. He spent a good share of time in the lower Aleutian Islands. Bob represented the Air Force in boxing matches across the miles, a skill he learned in his early years by the patience and guidance of Gordan Goodmay and Gordan Novakovich in Golden Gloves.

Upon his discharge in 1968, he returned to Wyoming, studying in Sheridan under Prescott ‘Pete’ Underwood, a man that could make any subject fun. Pete and Bob were life long friends pursuing all things in that field. He received acknowledgement in Who’s Who Among American Junior Colleges. He continued his studies at UW and did his student teaching at UW. Although unsure if he got a degree, he loved geology and it was to be a precursor for most everything in his life.

Bob had a wonderful way he loved his many friends and he loved his dogs, they were the light of his life.

He could be exasperating one minute and have you laughing the next…always up for a tease and he was always able to take it in same measure as he dished out.

Yavapai Builders, was his construction company in Prescott AZ where he resided for several years. But the home he was most proud of building is an ADOBE he constructed with a friend. He lived in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for a number of years, building, mining and enjoying life. He went on several adventures with his dear friends Bruce Collins and Pete Underwood…oh the tales he would tell about that…digging and panning for gold, diamonds, amethysts and sapphires. It was on one of the Mexico stays that Bob met the love of his life, Eloisa Bautista, they later married and moved to Sheridan and have remained the best of friends always showing admiration and respect for each other.

Bob was interested in a wide array of subjects, he was an avid reader all his life, as well. He was an adventurous dreamer and he always dreamed BIG…be it Sonic Boom, precious and semi-precious stones, turquoise, there was the perpetual motion machine that wasn’t, and more.

Bob and Pete Underwood’s firm Wyoming Biodiesel Corp. received the Bravo Entrepreneur Award for their dedication and experimentation in that field.

Bob is survived by Eloisa Bautista; brothers, James Marron of Pecos, NM and Rich Marron of Laramie WY; sister, Jean (Lynn) Harris of Blue Springs, MO; nieces Carol, Vivian Madison Davis, Jean Arbogast, Leslie Winston, Karla Smith, Kim Ellis, Taylor Harris, Presley Gibson and Amy Marron Garner; nephews Rick Davis, Corey and Chauncey Arbogast, Marron Harris, Chris, Austin and Zachary Ellis, Everett, Wendell and Derek Winston, Aiden and Atreyu Arbogast. LaDena Brown and Julie Henning. Dear friends Dorothy Sampson and Bob Williams, who faithfully cared for him and his dogs over the years.

The care and kindness at Westview is appreciated. Bob enjoyed the fun loving camaraderie of the staff.

Memorial services and interment will be at a later date.

