Bill Jordan, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Sheridan, Wyoming on December 7, 2019. He was born February 6, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Buck and Marjie (Boyle) Jordan. Upon Bill’s birth, his father who was in Korea in the Navy, received a wire stating, “One wee Willie born healthy-Mom and baby fine.”

While growing up in school, Bill was considered the class clown. He possessed the great gift of making those he loved laugh when we needed it the most. Bill attended schools in Whittier and Petaluma, California, and Billings and Glendive, Montana where he graduated with the class of ’69 from Dawson County High School. He loved his classmates and attending his class reunions. Bill served two years in the Navy before attending a few years at Black Hills State University. He always told his grandchildren that he was the intramural tennis champ of BHSU (which was true.)

Bill was kind, loving, and very passionate. He always said his mom was his hero. He spoke of his appreciation for his sister who took loving care of their mom and wished he were able to help more. Bill enjoyed quiet times with the love of his life, Dar, but also loved spending time with their kids and grandkids. He loved and was so proud of his two children, Amy and Tucker.

His lifelong passion was music and playing the guitar. He was a songwriter and had an amazing singing voice that he shared with his family and friends. He taught himself how to play guitar. This was no simple task given he was left-handed and learned on a right-handed guitar. He turned it upside down and adjusted.

Bill was very close to his grandkids and loved watching them in their various sports and activities. He was also passionate about his Irish heritage and politics. Anyone who was lucky enough to enjoy a conversation about politics with him knows well about his fervor.

Bill will be missed and celebrated by his wife Dar; children Amy Steel (Dan Godwin) of Sheridan, WY and Tucker (Amy) Jordan of Victor, ID; two stepsons, Eric (Michelle) Jensen of Peoria, AZ, and Nolan (Michelle) Jensen of Bonney Lake, WA; his mother, Marjie Jordan of Gendive, MT; his sister, Sheila (Rex) of Glendive, MT; eight grandchildren: Coy, Talia, Brock, and Dane Steel, Ryker Jordan, Grayce Jensen, Kolton and Addie Jensen; nephews, Josh Kunick and Sean Jordan; and niece, Jessie Kunick.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Buck Jordan, sister Shannon Jordan, and brother Patrick Jordan.

Cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will follow this summer. In lieu of flowers or donations, please plant a tree.

PEACE

