Obituary Summary for the Week of Dec. 9
Posted On December 16, 2019
To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 3 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:
Martha Pattie “Pat” MurphyDecember 13, 2019 Martha Pattie Murphy, 99, passed away December 8, 2019 of natural causes at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyoming. She preferred to be called “Pat.” She was the oldest of five children born to Ed “Jack” and Bertha (Winchester) Newsone and was born on May 30, 1920 in Anaconda, Montana. Around the age of one, the ... Continue reading
Josephine D. Herden SareDecember 10, 2019 Josephine D. Herden Sare, 88, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there ... Continue reading
Kenneth BrasenDecember 10, 2019 Kenneth Brasen, 68, of Sheridan, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is ... Continue reading
Robert BaertschDecember 10, 2019 Robert Baertsch, 57, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Aurora, CO. Robert was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on August 18, 1962 to George and Dorothy Baertsch. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1982. Robert is survived by his parents, George and Dorothy; three sisters, Mary (Tom) Manolis, Carrie Marrell and Sandy Walter. Cremation ... Continue reading
Martha P. MurphyDecember 9, 2019 Martha P. Murphy, 99, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Green House Living for Sheridan. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us ... Continue reading
William JordanDecember 9, 2019 William Jordan, 68, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an ... Continue reading
Calvin Nicholas “Skip” Elliott, Jr.December 6, 2019 Calvin Nicholas “Skip” Elliott, 67, died unexpectedly at home in Dayton, Wyoming, on November 30, 2019. Skip was born April 27, 1952, in Burns, Oregon to Nick and Roberta Elliott. He grew up in Spokane, Washington where he attended public schools and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1970. Skip was an outstanding wrestler ... Continue reading
William Eugene HueyDecember 6, 2019 William Eugene Huey, 75, of Buffalo, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know ... Continue reading
James N. Nipps (Revised)December 5, 2019 James N. Nipps, 81, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Green House Living for Sheridan. A Rosary will be held at 3:00 with a Visitation at 4:00 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 on Monday, December 9, 2019, ... Continue reading
Virginia StarksDecember 5, 2019 Virginia Starks, 79, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Our County 3 obituaries database is a free service to the community of Sheridan County. Contact us at obits@county3.news to let us know if there is an ... Continue reading
We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. Obituaries on County 3 can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos (which should be submitted along with the obituary). Submissions can be forwarded to obits@county3.news.