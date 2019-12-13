Martha Pattie “Pat” Murphy

Martha Pattie Murphy, 99, passed away December 8, 2019 of natural causes at Green House Living in Sheridan, Wyoming. She preferred to be called “Pat.” She was the oldest of five children born to Ed “Jack” and Bertha (Winchester) Newsone and was born on May 30, 1920 in Anaconda, Montana.

Around the age of one, the family moved to Sheridan and lived here from 1921 to 1924. They lived in Denver, Colorado from 1925 to 1934. Then returned to Sheridan where Pat resided the rest of her life, other than a couple years in Billings, Montana, when her husband’s work took them there.

She graduated from Sheridan High School with the class of 1938. In 1940 she was united in marriage to Glenn Morris Murphy in Hardin, Montana, and to this union four children were born. Pat was a homemaker and a full-time mother being that her husband drove nightly for Salt Creek Freightways and needed a good part of his day to sleep. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for several years at the Sheridan VA. She bowled twice a week in the local bowling league, up until age 88. Prior to age 94, Pat was a regular Bingo player at the Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus and loved to dance, especially at The Eagles Club’s Sunday jam sessions.

Pat is survived by her three sons: Glenn J. Murphy of Story, Wyoming, Edward A. Murphy, Blaine K. Murphy and his wife Cassie Sundberg, of Sheridan, Wyoming; one daughter, Janine S. Foster of Billings, Montana; six grandchildren: Scott Murphy, Ray (Alice) Murphy, Cheryl (Dane) Farman of Sheridan, Wyoming; Jason (Jennifer) Halsey of Billings, Montana; Shawn Murphy of Aurora, Colorado; step-grandson, Riley (Lauren) Emter of Cheyenne, Wyoming; eleven great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband in 1994; grandson, Kelly Murphy; a step-great-grandson; her parents; three sisters: Virginia, Bettie and Elaine; one brother: Edward John; son-in-law, Jim Foster; and daughters-in-law Marilyn Murphy and Lori Murphy.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, December 20th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 689 Meridian in Sheridan, Wyoming with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Kane Reception Hall. Graveside service and interment will be in the Sheridan Elks Cemetery following the reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to The Hub (formerly Sheridan Senior Center), 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, Wyoming, for the “Help at Home” or the “Meals on Wheels” programs.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

