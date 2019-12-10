Robert Baertsch, 57, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Aurora, CO. Robert was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on August 18, 1962 to George and Dorothy Baertsch. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1982.

Robert is survived by his parents, George and Dorothy; three sisters, Mary (Tom) Manolis, Carrie Marrell and Sandy Walter.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.

